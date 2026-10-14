India's Technology Development Board invests ₹151cr in YETI drone
Business
India's Technology Development Board just dropped ₹151 crore to help build YETI, a new heavy-lift autonomous drone.
Designed by ideaForge, this next-generation drone can carry up to 200kg across 200km: think of it as a flying delivery truck for tough terrains.
The goal? Make India less dependent on foreign tech and push the country's robotics game forward.
YETI VTOL drone navigates without GPS
YETI isn't your average drone. It takes off and lands vertically like a helicopter but flies long distances like a plane.
It uses smart navigation so it doesn't get lost even without GPS, can land in tight spots, and is ready for "swarm" missions (imagine several drones working together).
This project aims to advance YETI from TRL-4 to TRL-9, marking a big step in India's tech journey.