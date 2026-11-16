India's top firms post best quarter, Nifty-50 profits jump 27%
India's top companies just had their best quarter in over four years, with Nifty-50 profits jumping 27% compared to last year.
Across a wider set of 398 companies, sales grew by 25%, operating profits were up 23%, and net profits soared by 32%.
It's a strong comeback, even with elevated input cost pressures.
BFSI metals oil-gas autos drove gains
Big names like Reliance Industries, ONGC, Tata Motors PV, JSW Steel, and SBI made up almost half of this profit surge.
Sectors like BFSI, metals, oil and gas, and autos drove most of the gains, despite elevated input cost pressures.