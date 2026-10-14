India's wholesale inflation at 11.39% in September above Reuters poll
Business
India's wholesale inflation shot up to 11.39% in September, rising from 9.92% in August, mainly because fuel and food prices got steeper.
This jump was bigger than what a Reuters poll of economists had earlier this month estimated wholesale inflation at 10.18% in September, showing that price hikes are hitting harder than predicted.
India's fuel and power up 25.85%
Fuel and power costs soared by 25.85%, while food and other essentials also saw noticeable price increases.
Experts warn that unpredictable weather and global factors could keep food prices high for a while, so we might be feeling these effects for some time.
The new inflation numbers use an updated list of goods to better reflect what's actually impacting our wallets right now.