IndiGo and Accor form BluChip and all reciprocal loyalty alliance
Business
IndiGo and Accor are joining forces to form a reciprocal loyalty alliance (BluChip and ALL) so you can now earn, swap, and use points on both flights and hotel stays.
Perks go beyond just travel: think dining, lifestyle treats, and unique experiences integrated across both programs.
IndiGo Accor partnership spans 140+ destinations
This partnership connects IndiGo's more than 140 destinations with Accor's more than 45 hotel brands in 110 countries, making it simpler to get rewarded wherever you go.
IndiGo Chief Digital and Information Officer Neetan Chopra calls it an "end-to-end travel experience," while Accor South Asia CEO Ranju Alex says the move is all about giving travelers more personalized rewards and seamless options, whether you're traveling for work or fun.