IndiGo announces Delhi Kuala Lumpur flights, doubles Singapore, expands Bangkok
Planning a year-end getaway? IndiGo is making it easier with new international flights from Delhi to Kuala Lumpur starting December 20.
Plus, they're doubling Delhi-Singapore flights to twice daily and adding more options for Bangkok just in time for the holiday rush.
IndiGo flight timings and booking options
The new Kuala Lumpur flight leaves Delhi late at night, while the boosted Singapore route offers evening departures and early morning returns.
Flights to Bangkok will now run five times a week.
You can book tickets on IndiGo's website or app, with handy options like pre-booking your meal and choosing additional services according to your preferences, making travel planning a little smoother.