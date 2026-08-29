Why IndiGo has invested in Sarvam AI
What's the story
IndiGo Ventures has invested in Sarvam AI, an Indian artificial intelligence (AI) company. The investment is part of Sarvam's Series B funding round and will further strengthen the existing partnership between the two companies. The collaboration has been focused on leveraging AI technology to enhance passenger experience, assist airline staff, and simplify complex operational processes across IndiGo's network.
AI enhancement
Funding to boost AI applications in airline operations
The investment from IndiGo Ventures will be used to develop and test AI applications in areas like customer experience, employee productivity, and airline operations.
Successful applications could be expanded across IndiGo's network.
This move is part of a long-term strategy to create a platform for AI-driven innovation and improve operational efficiency at IndiGo.
Technological advancement
Sarvam's expertise in AI solutions for transport sector
Sarvam is a full-stack sovereign AI company based in India. The company's technology stack includes voice, text, vision, and document processing systems for enterprise-grade workloads.
Pratyush Kumar, Co-Founder of Sarvam, emphasized the importance of industry knowledge for practical implementation of AI solutions in the transport sector.
He said, "IndiGo brings the domain depth and scale needed to identify where AI can create real value."
Integration goals
AI as foundational capability for aviation industry
The partnership between IndiGo and Sarvam seeks to integrate Sarvam's AI models and agentic infrastructure into live airline operations.
This would create an automated technical base for high-capacity aviation management.
Neetan Chopra, Chief Digital and Information Officer at IndiGo, stressed the growing importance of AI, saying it is "fast becoming a foundational capability for the aviation industry."