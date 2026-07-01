No check-in bag? IndiGo has a cheaper fare for you
What's the story
IndiGo, India's leading low-cost airline, has launched a new fare category called "IndiGo Lite." The new offering is aimed at Economy Class passengers who travel with only cabin baggage. IndiGo Lite will be available for bookings through the airline's website, mobile app, and contact center from July 1. The fare can be availed on domestic and international non-stop routes starting July 15.
Fare details
New fare option available for one-way, roundtrip, multicity bookings
The IndiGo Lite fare is designed to provide more flexibility and control over travel expenses. It lets customers traveling with only cabin baggage pay only for the services they use. The new fare option will be available for one-way, roundtrip, and multicity bookings on both adult and child passengers.
Market reaction
InterGlobe Aviation shares trade at ₹5,362
Following the announcement of the new fare category, shares of InterGlobe Aviation, IndiGo's parent company, were trading 0.12% lower at ₹5,362 on Wednesday. The market response comes as IndiGo expands its range of fare offerings with this innovative pricing model aimed at cost-conscious travelers.