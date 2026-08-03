IndiGo names Willie Walsh CEO as domestic share hits 66%
IndiGo, India's largest airline, just picked industry veteran Willie Walsh as its new CEO, who takes over the reins today.
He steps in after a rocky period that saw the airline's first shutdown in late 2025 and a leadership shuffle.
Despite those setbacks, IndiGo has made a strong comeback, now holding a record 66% share of India's domestic flights and dropping its leased Dreamliners.
IndiGo's Walsh to introduce A350s
Walsh previously led British Airways and IAG through major mergers.
He'll guide IndiGo's global push by introducing A350 aircraft toward the end of 2027 or early 2028 and shifting to dual-class cabins for more premium options.
His experience should help IndiGo navigate challenges like rising costs from currency changes and disruptions linked to West Asian conflicts.