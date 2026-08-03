IndiGo to retire Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners by October 25 2026
IndiGo, India's biggest airline, is saying goodbye to its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners by October 25, 2026.
This move marks a big shift in its international game plan: it kicked off wide-body flights last year but hit some serious bumps, like Pakistan closing its airspace and ongoing conflicts in West Asia making flight routes tricky.
Pakistan airspace closure forces route cancelations
Things got tough when Pakistan shut its airspace in April 2025, forcing IndiGo to launch its European routes from Mumbai instead of Delhi.
That meant longer journeys and higher costs. Plus, West Asia's conflict limited overflight options, causing departures to drop by nearly 20% early this year.
IndiGo ended up suspending services to Copenhagen and announcing a cancelation for Manchester that takes effect at the end of August, leaving just three European routes running after that.
IndiGo to use A350s from 2027
With the Dreamliners being phased out and only six leased wide-body planes on hand (no backup if things went sideways), rising fuel prices made profits even harder.
So now IndiGo is switching gears: they'll focus on their new Airbus A350-900s starting in 2027.
Amsterdam flights will use smaller A321XLR jets for now, while London services will wait until those shiny new A350s arrive.