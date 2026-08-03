IndiGo to retire Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners by October 25 2026

Things got tough when Pakistan shut its airspace in April 2025, forcing IndiGo to launch its European routes from Mumbai instead of Delhi.

That meant longer journeys and higher costs. Plus, West Asia's conflict limited overflight options, causing departures to drop by nearly 20% early this year.

IndiGo ended up suspending services to Copenhagen and announcing a cancelation for Manchester that takes effect at the end of August, leaving just three European routes running after that.