IndiGo unveils A350 with lie flat business and premium economy
IndiGo is shaking things up for its flights to Europe, rolling out new business and premium economy cabins on the upcoming Airbus A350.
You'll get lie-flat seats in business class, plus hot meals and in-flight entertainment, even in economy, which sticks to the low-cost model with a 31-inch seat pitch.
IndiGo has ordered 60 A350s
With 16 business class, 28 premium economy, and 333 economy seats on each A350, IndiGo is aiming to compete head-to-head with Air India for long-haul travelers.
The airline has ordered 60 of these planes (arriving from 2028), planning to boost its international capacity from 28% to 40% by 2030.
By using metro cities as hubs and connecting nearly 100 destinations, including many non-metros, IndiGo hopes to make global travel more accessible and affordable for everyone.