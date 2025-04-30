What's the story

IndusInd Bank's CEO Sumanth Kathpalia has resigned over derivative accounting discrepancies. His resignation comes soon after Deputy CEO Arun Khurana's.

Kathpalia took "moral responsibility" for the issue in his resignation letter saying, "I undertake moral responsibility, given the various acts of commission/ omission that have been brought to my notice."

The bank has received RBI's approval to form a temporary executive committee to handle CEO responsibilities until a permanent successor is appointed.