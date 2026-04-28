Infosys falls to 11th at ₹4.7L/cr amid AI shift
Business
Infosys, a major name in Indian IT, just dropped to 11th place on the country's most valued firms list.
With a market cap now at ₹4.7 lakh crore, just behind LIC, this shake-up is mainly thanks to big changes AI is bringing to the software industry.
TCS holds No. 6 ₹8.9L/cr
While Infosys faces new challenges, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is still holding its ground at No. 6 with a hefty ₹8.9 lakh crore valuation.
Despite rising oil prices and the rupee dipping below 94 per US dollar, the Sensex actually climbed by 639 points on Monday, boosted by strong performances from Reliance Industries and others.
The shifting rankings show how tech giants are adapting as the market keeps evolving.