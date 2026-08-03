Infosys posts strong June 2026 quarter, revenue ₹48,211cr, profit ₹7,769cr
Business
Infosys just reported some impressive numbers for the quarter ending June 2026.
Revenue jumped 14.03% year over year to ₹48,211 crore, and net profit climbed 12.25% to ₹7,769 crore.
So, business is definitely booming, but that's not the whole story.
Infosys EBITDA, EPS up, shares down
EBITDA went up by 12.82%, and employee costs also saw a big increase.
Shareholders got a boost too, with basic EPS rising from ₹16.70 in the same quarter last year (June 2025) to ₹19.19 in June 2026.
But despite all these wins on paper, Infosys's stock price has dropped sharply, down 31.70% in six months and 25.11% over the last 12 months (vs July 30, 2025), closing at ₹1,130.10 on July 30, 2026.
So even with solid performance, the market's not feeling it right now.