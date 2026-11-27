Infosys rebounds with 2,088 H-1B approvals for fiscal 2026
Infosys just scored a major comeback in the US job market, landing 2,088 new H-1B visa approvals for fiscal 2026, up from only 257 last year.
That's almost an eightfold boost, showing Infosys is bouncing back even as the H-1B program faces tighter rules.
Still, this number hasn't quite reached its peak from two years ago.
Initial-employment approvals drive Infosys H-1B rise
Despite Texas rolling out stricter H-1B policies and freezing new public institution petitions until May 2027, Infosys managed a 47% jump in total H-1B approvals this year (now at 4,206).
The overall increase was driven by the sharp rise in initial-employment approvals, even as Texas pushes to prioritize jobs for Texans first.