Infosys says AI could make up 50% in 2-3 years
Business
Infosys is betting big on artificial intelligence, with CEO Salil Parekh saying AI services might make up nearly 50% of the company's work in just two to three years.
Right now, AI brings in over 8%, and that number's climbing fast as Infosys helps clients build AI agents, write code, and upgrade their systems.
Infosys hired 20,000 grads for AI
To keep up with all this demand, Infosys hired 20,000 fresh grads last year (and plans to do it again), training them up in AI skills.
Parekh admits there are challenges like high data center costs and some skepticism abroad, but he's confident that this focus on AI will shape both Infosys and India's tech scene for the better.