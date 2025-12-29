Infosys slows down fresher hiring as automation takes over
Infosys, one of India's top IT firms, is cutting back on hiring fresh graduates because more entry-level jobs are being automated.
This shift could impact many of the 1.3 million engineering grads who enter the job market each year.
Even so, Infosys still plans to bring in about 20,000 new grads this year and has already hired over 12,000.
The move comes as the company focuses on increasing productivity and automation, even as revenue continues to grow modestly.
Competitors are going the opposite way
While Infosys is tapping the brakes on fresher recruitment, rivals like Cognizant and HCL Technologies are actually ramping up their hiring.
Cognizant has more than doubled its intake of new grads this year and sees freshers and AI as a complementary strategy.
HCL Technologies recently added over 5,000 graduates to its team, and Tata Consultancy Services is focusing on AI-savvy hires while doubling its trainee numbers.
So if you're a recent grad eyeing tech jobs, there are still plenty of opportunities—just maybe not at Infosys right now.