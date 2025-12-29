Infosys slows down fresher hiring as automation takes over

Competitors are going the opposite way

While Infosys is tapping the brakes on fresher recruitment, rivals like Cognizant and HCL Technologies are actually ramping up their hiring.

Cognizant has more than doubled its intake of new grads this year and sees freshers and AI as a complementary strategy.

HCL Technologies recently added over 5,000 graduates to its team, and Tata Consultancy Services is focusing on AI-savvy hires while doubling its trainee numbers.

So if you're a recent grad eyeing tech jobs, there are still plenty of opportunities—just maybe not at Infosys right now.