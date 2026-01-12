Infra. Market is going public with a ₹5,500cr IPO
Infra. Market, a fast-growing building materials supplier, recently filed for an IPO with SEBI and is looking to raise ₹4,500-5,500 crore.
The money will help fuel its expansion, strengthen its balance sheet, and provide exits for existing investors.
What does Infra. Market actually do?
Founded in 2016 by Souvik Sengupta and Aaditya Sharda, Infra. Market makes and supplies everything from ready-mix concrete to steel, plywood, tiles, paints—even modular kitchens and appliances.
Their structural products alone brought in over ₹11,000 crore last year.
Other key details
Revenue jumped 27% to ₹18,472 crore in FY25 but profits dropped 42% to ₹220 crore.
Backed by investors like Tiger Global and Accel (with a recent valuation of $2.8 billion), the company's margins have improved too.
Big names like Kotak Mahindra Capital and Goldman Sachs are handling the IPO process.