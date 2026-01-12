Infra. Market is going public with a ₹5,500cr IPO

Founded in 2016 by Souvik Sengupta and Aaditya Sharda, Infra. Market makes and supplies everything from ready-mix concrete to steel, plywood, tiles, paints—even modular kitchens and appliances. Their structural products alone brought in over ₹11,000 crore last year.

Other key details

Revenue jumped 27% to ₹18,472 crore in FY25 but profits dropped 42% to ₹220 crore.

Backed by investors like Tiger Global and Accel (with a recent valuation of $2.8 billion), the company's margins have improved too.

Big names like Kotak Mahindra Capital and Goldman Sachs are handling the IPO process.