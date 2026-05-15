Innovaccer lays off 340 employees as it shifts to AI-native
Business
Innovaccer, a health care data analytics company, just laid off 340 people worldwide as it shifts toward being AI-native.
CEO Abhinav Shashank explained that smarter AI systems now handle many workflows, so the company needs fewer staff.
This is their second big round of layoffs.
Innovaccer valued above $3.4 billion
Despite the cuts, Innovaccer is still going strong, valued at over $3.4 billion, with ₹387.71 crore in revenue and ₹36.1 crore in profit last year.
They've raised $675 million since starting in 2014 and have a solid presence in US health care.
The move to more AI isn't just about cost-cutting.