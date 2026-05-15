Innovaccer lays off 340 employees as it shifts to AI-native

Innovaccer valued above $3.4 billion

Despite the cuts, Innovaccer is still going strong, valued at over $3.4 billion, with ₹387.71 crore in revenue and ₹36.1 crore in profit last year.

They've raised $675 million since starting in 2014 and have a solid presence in US health care.

The move to more AI isn't just about cost-cutting.