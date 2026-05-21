What Meta is offering thousands of laid-off employees

Meta Platforms has started laying off around 8,000 employees globally. The move is part of a larger organizational restructuring aimed at improving efficiency and reallocating resources. The layoffs will affect nearly 10% of the company's workforce, with engineering, product, and content design teams being the most affected. Along with job cuts, over 7,000 employees are being reassigned to new AI-focused teams.

Compensation specifics Severance package details for US-based employees The severance package for US-based employees includes a minimum of 16 weeks of base pay and two additional weeks for every year of continuous service. For instance, an employee with one year of service will get two additional weeks' pay, while someone with five years will get 10 more on top of the base package. The healthcare benefits are also extended beyond employment termination.

Health benefits Healthcare coverage extended for laid-off workers and dependents Laid-off employees and their dependents will continue to receive healthcare coverage for up to 18 months. This is a significant increase from the previous amount offered by Meta. Employees outside the US will also get similar packages, but the exact structure will differ based on local employment laws and national policy frameworks.

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Organizational changes Meta to cut managerial positions to flatten organizational structure Meta's Chief People Officer, Janelle Gale, has announced plans to flatten the organizational structure by cutting managerial positions across the company. She wrote, "We're now at the stage where many orgs can operate with a flatter structure with smaller teams of pods/cohorts that can move faster and with more ownership." This is part of Meta's strategy to create AI-native organizations and improve efficiency.

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