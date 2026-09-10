Insight Partners pours over $1B into India backing AI-led companies

Insight Partners, a major global investor, has poured over $1 billion into India, making it one of its top markets outside the US and Europe.

According to principal investor Apoorva Goyal, it's excited by a new wave of AI-led companies that blend artificial and human intelligence to solve tough workflow problems.

Startups like Attentive.ai are using AI for things like automating property measurements, takeoffs, and bid management workflows in construction, landscaping and field services.