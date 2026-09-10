Insight Partners pours over $1B into India backing AI-led companies
Insight Partners, a major global investor, has poured over $1 billion into India, making it one of its top markets outside the US and Europe.
According to principal investor Apoorva Goyal, it's excited by a new wave of AI-led companies that blend artificial and human intelligence to solve tough workflow problems.
Startups like Attentive.ai are using AI for things like automating property measurements, takeoffs, and bid management workflows in construction, landscaping and field services.
Insight Partners helps startups scale internationally
Insight Partners isn't just funding early-stage startups: it's helping them scale up and enter international markets like the US and Europe.
While Insight's India portfolio is still relatively young and early for most exits, Goyal says public listings and private equity deals are important exit options.
Globally, Insight Partners manages $90 billion in assets and has backed more than 900 companies, including big names like Anthropic and Open AI.