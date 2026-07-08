Inspira Global acquires 41.78% of Restaurant Brands Asia for ₹2,235cr

RBA secures Burger King rights 2050

This deal comes as the quick-service restaurant world is facing slower growth and higher costs, so big players are teaming up.

RBA recently locked in its Burger King franchise agreements for India and Indonesia until 2050, so they're not going anywhere soon.

In FY26, RBA's consolidated revenue rose about 10.7%, with Burger King India opening 68 new outlets, now totaling 581 restaurants.

Inspira also owns local favorites like Chinese Wok and The Momo Co. making their fast-food lineup even stronger.