Intel and Broadcom CEOs warn borrowing costs could slow AI
Business
AI is moving fast, but rising capital costs might hit the brakes.
Intel and Broadcom CEOs say that while chip and power shortages are easing up, the real challenge now is finding enough money to build out all the tech needed for AI.
At a recent conference, Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan warned that higher borrowing costs and pressure for quick returns could slow down AI progress.
Broadcom eyes $50B+ OpenAI, <=$42B Anthropic
To keep things moving, Broadcom is considering in early talks to arrange over $50 billion in debt financing for OpenAI and up to $42 billion into Anthropic, huge numbers that show just how expensive building advanced AI has become.