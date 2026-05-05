Intel hires Alex Katouzian to overhaul PC and physical AI
Business
Big shake-up at Intel: Alex Katouzian, who spent over 20 years at Qualcomm and worked extensively in its mobile chip unit, is joining Intel to head up its PC and physical AI division starting this May.
He'll be in charge of revamping Intel's core PC business and driving new growth in AI technology.
Intel names Pushkar Ranade CTO
Lip-Bu Tan called Katouzian someone with "Alex brings deep technical expertise, strong operational discipline, and decades of experience building and scaling global compute platforms": qualities the company hopes will spark fresh innovation.
Alongside Katouzian, Pushkar Ranade steps in as permanent chief technology officer.
These moves come as rivals like Qualcomm and AMD ramp up competition, especially around next-generation PC chips.