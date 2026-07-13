Intel invests €5 billion to expand Leixlip campus in Ireland
Business
Intel is investing €5 billion ($5.7 billion) to expand its Leixlip campus in Ireland, aiming to ramp up production of AI and high-performance computing technology.
The upgrade will make Europe's top semiconductor plant even more advanced, with better factory connections and fresh research projects on the way.
Intel expansion adds several hundred jobs
This move is part of Intel's long-running €30 billion investment in Ireland since 1989 and will upgrade and maximize capacity.
Expect several hundred new jobs on top of the current 4,900-person team at Leixlip.
Ireland's prime minister called it "a powerful vote of confidence" in the country's position as a location for advanced manufacturing, while Intel says it's all about meeting growing global demand for AI solutions.