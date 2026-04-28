Investors await rates and earnings as Asian stocks near highs
Asian stock markets stayed calm on Tuesday, sitting close to their highest levels in eight weeks.
Investors are mainly waiting to see what central banks decide on interest rates and how major tech companies perform in their upcoming earnings reports.
Oil prices slipped a bit, and there's still some tension as the US discusses Iran's new proposal about the crucial Strait of Hormuz.
US Iran talks cloud energy markets
Earnings from heavyweights like Google (Alphabet), Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, and Apple are dropping soon. These could really set the tone for how tech stocks move next.
Meanwhile, talks between the US and Iran over reopening a key oil route add another layer of uncertainty for energy prices and markets worldwide.
Basically: keep an eye out. What happens this week could ripple everywhere.