IonQ to acquire Elisity in all-stock deal could reach $1.3B
Business
IonQ, known for its work in quantum computing, just announced it's snapping up cybersecurity firm Elisity in an all-stock deal that could reach $1.3 billion.
If Elisity hits certain goals after the acquisition, there's an extra $150 million on the table.
The deal should wrap up by late 2026, as long as regulators give it the green light.
Elisity doubles revenue and customers annually
Elisity has been growing fast since launching in 2019, doubling both revenue and customers every year, with over 100 deployments worldwide.
After the deal, its CEO, James Winebrenner, will stay on board.
For IonQ, this move builds on its earlier buyout of SkyWater Technology and signals it's serious about boosting security for quantum tech in both business and government spaces.