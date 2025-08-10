IPO watch: 6 issues to open for subscription this week
Between August 11 and 14, six companies are launching IPOs to raise a combined ₹1,938 crore.
BlueStone Jewellery & Lifestyle leads the pack with a massive ₹1,540.65 crore issue.
The rest span retail, infrastructure, and resources—giving investors plenty of fresh options as the festive season approaches.
BlueStone's ₹1,540.65 crore IPO
BlueStone's IPO runs August 11-13 at ₹492-517 per share.
Known for its premium daily-wear jewelry and omni-channel approach, BlueStone is set to list on BSE and NSE.
SME and mainboard IPOs to follow
SMEs like Icodex Publishing Solutions (₹42 crore) and Mahendra Realtors (₹49.45 crore) open August 11.
Regaal Resources targets ₹306 crore from August 12-14.
Shreeji Shipping Global and Patel Retail round out the week with mainboard IPOs on August 14—price bands still under wraps for now.