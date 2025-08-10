IPO watch: 6 issues to open for subscription this week Business Aug 10, 2025

Between August 11 and 14, six companies are launching IPOs to raise a combined ₹1,938 crore.

BlueStone Jewellery & Lifestyle leads the pack with a massive ₹1,540.65 crore issue.

The rest span retail, infrastructure, and resources—giving investors plenty of fresh options as the festive season approaches.