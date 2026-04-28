Iran conflict strains emerging markets, JPMorgan projects Qatar 9% contraction Business Apr 28, 2026

The conflict involving Iran is causing real trouble for emerging markets. In just two months, countries are dealing with higher prices, tougher borrowing, and messy trade slowdowns.

Qatar's feeling it the most. It just saw its first-ever $1.2 billion trade deficit and JPMorgan projected the economy could contract by as much as 9% this year following damage to key liquefied natural gas infrastructure.