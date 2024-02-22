In first phase, Swiggy's service will be available at four railway stations

IRCTC partners with Swiggy for delivery of pre-ordered meals

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 06:18 pm Feb 22, 202406:18 pm

What's the story The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a collaboration with Swiggy to deliver meals to passengers booked through IRCTC's e-catering portal. This partnership seeks to improve the travel experience by offering a wide range of food options and efficient delivery services. Initially, the service will be available at four railway stations: Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam.

Next Article

When will service launch?

E-catering service through Swiggy to be available soon

In the first phase, the alliance between IRCTC and Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Swiggy) will be introduced as a Proof of Concept (PoC) at the aforementioned railway stations. As per an IRCTC stock exchange filing, the e-catering service through Swiggy "may be available soon." This joint effort aims to enhance passengers' journeys by providing diverse food choices and prompt delivery services during their train trips.

Information

IRCTC stocks rise marginally

Ahead of the news of partnership with Swiggy, IRCTC stocks traded at Rs. 938 which is 1.32% higher than yesterday. Apart from Swiggy, a company called RailRestro allows train passengers to order meals on their seats on select stations.