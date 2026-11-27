IRDAI forms 2 study groups to standardize health claim reporting
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) is putting together two study groups to make health insurance claims less confusing.
They are working on standardizing the way claim data is reported and creating real time tracking, so people can actually see what is happening with their claims.
The two groups are expected to submit their findings, recommendations and proposed implementation plans to IRDAI by December 26, 2026.
IRDAI's Ayyaj Tamboli to chair groups
Both study groups will be chaired by Ayyaj Tamboli, executive director at IRDAI, with help from Manoj Kumar, chief general manager (Health Insurance) at IRDAI, who will coordinate the groups.
The teams include experts from insurance companies and the Insurance Information Bureau of India (IIB), and even international organizations like the Asian Development Bank.
One group will develop common measures to assess insurers' claim performance and recommend standard definitions and classifications, while the other focuses on making sure policyholders get timely updates about their claim status, so no more being left in the dark.
This move comes as more people want transparency and trust in their health insurance experience.