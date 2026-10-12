IRDAI may extend feedback deadline on insurance distribution reforms

India's insurance regulator, IRDAI, is thinking about giving more time for feedback on its proposed distribution reforms that aim to change how insurance is sold and how agents get paid.

The original deadline was October 25, 2026, but it might be pushed back so everyone gets a better say.

Insurers have sought a phased rollout or a longer implementation window beyond the start of the next financial year (April 1, 2027; FY 2027-28).