Isomorphic Labs raises $2.1B to accelerate AI drug research

Isomorphic Labs clinical trials late 2026

They plan to start clinical trials for their AI-designed drugs by late 2026, a slight push from their earlier timeline.

The funding brought in big names like Alphabet, Google Ventures, Temasek, and CapitalG. CEO Demis Hassabis says this boost will help them fully unlock their tech and work toward curing diseases.

The company builds on DeepMind's AlphaFold tech, which predicts protein structures and has already shaken up how scientists approach drug design.