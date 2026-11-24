Amazon buys Israeli AI start-up Decart for $7.5B
What's the story
Amazon has agreed to acquire Israeli start-up Decart for a whopping $7.5 billion. The move comes as part of the tech giant's strategy to bolster its AI capabilities and expand its product offerings. The deal will see Amazon take over the technology behind Decart Optimization Stack (DOS), the founding team, and a group of AI researchers and engineers.
Tech advancements
Decart's technology will enhance Amazon's AI capabilities
Decart has made a name for itself by developing interactive real-time world models and AI video-generation tools.
The company's standout product, the DOS, is software that optimizes the performance of AI models on hardware from NVIDIA, Amazon, as well as Google.
This technology will now be part of Amazon's portfolio post-acquisition.
Strategic move
Amazon aims to compete with NVIDIA in chip market
Peter DeSantis, Amazon's SVP of foundational AI models, custom silicon, and quantum computing, said the acquisition will help improve efficiency in computing.
He added that "every leap forward in AI starts with getting more out of every chip."
The move is also strategic as Amazon plans to sell its Trainium chips to customers as an alternative to NVIDIA's offerings.