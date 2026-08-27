Isthmus 44 launches India's 1st single-cask Scotch whisky curation service

Their debut release, called Chapter I, is a nine-year-old single malt from The GlenAllachie Distillery in Scotland (only 343 numbered bottles are up for grabs at ₹12,000 MRP each).

Buyers also get into "The Circle," a register with early access to future release information and panel notes.

Isthmus 44 is keeping things selective and experience-focused, so don't expect these bottles everywhere; they're all about limited editions and curated drops.