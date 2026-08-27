Isthmus 44 launches India's 1st single-cask Scotch whisky curation service
Isthmus 44, a Gurugram-based company, just launched India's first-ever single-cask Scotch whisky curation service.
This follows the new India-UK trade deal that slashed Scotch import taxes from 150% to 75%, making it way easier (and more affordable) for premium and indie whisky brands to enter the Indian market.
Isthmus 44 releases 'Chapter I'
Their debut release, called Chapter I, is a nine-year-old single malt from The GlenAllachie Distillery in Scotland (only 343 numbered bottles are up for grabs at ₹12,000 MRP each).
Buyers also get into "The Circle," a register with early access to future release information and panel notes.
Isthmus 44 is keeping things selective and experience-focused, so don't expect these bottles everywhere; they're all about limited editions and curated drops.