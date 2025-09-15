Next Article
ITC shares barely budge in past 3 months
ITC's stock closed at ₹413.75 on Friday, barely changed over the past three months (down just 0.04%).
But there's a hint of a comeback, with the stock rising 1.57% this week.

ITC's market cap tops ₹5.17 lakh crore
Last month saw only a tiny dip (-0.08%) for ITC shares, and Friday ended flat—but with a hefty 7.8 million shares traded, there's clear interest from investors.
The company is valued at ₹5,17,913 crore, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and earnings per share at 27.88—solid numbers for anyone keeping an eye on big players in 2025.