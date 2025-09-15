ITC shares barely budge in past 3 months Business Sep 15, 2025

ITC's stock closed at ₹413.75 on Friday, barely changed over the past three months (down just 0.04%).

But there's a hint of a comeback, with the stock rising 1.57% this week.

For anyone tracking the market, ITC's liveblog offers real-time updates and analysis to help you stay in the loop.