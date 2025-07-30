ITR-3 e-filing for AY 2025-26 starts: Key changes

If you earn from business or professional work, have capital gains, foreign assets, rental income, or own unlisted shares—and your total income from these hits over ₹50 lakh—you'll need to file ITR-3. Simpler forms won't cover all these bases.

What's new in ITR-3?

The form now asks you to report capital gains separately for assets sold before and after July 23, 2024 (since tax rates differ).

Asset disclosure is only needed if your assets cross ₹1 crore—so fewer details if you're below that!

You can also claim share buyback losses linked to declared dividends. Plus there's a fresh section just for cruise operation income.