ITV to cut £30m this year amid falling ad revenues
ITV, one of the U.K.'s big TV networks, is tightening its belt by £30 million this year because ad revenues are falling.
The company expects ads to bring in 5% to 10% less money in late 2026, and annual sales are also dipping.
It's a tough time for broadcasters everywhere.
ITV delays shows, cuts £25m
Most of the cuts, about £25 million, come from delaying some smaller shows until 2027.
CEO Carolyn McCall says it's all down to economic uncertainty and increased digital advertising on global streaming platforms.
New rules, like banning junk food ads before 9pm aren't helping either.
On the bright side, ITV says no jobs will be lost because of these changes.
ITV's £1.6bn sale to Sky scrutinized
Meanwhile, ITV's £1.6 billion sale of its TV and streaming business to Sky is moving ahead as planned for the second half of 2027, even though regulators are taking a close look at what it could mean for media diversity.