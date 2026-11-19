Jaan Tallinn, who helped create Skype, is about to see his early bet on AI pay off big time.

He led a $124 million investment in Anthropic five years ago, before its Claude chatbot even launched.

Now, as Anthropic gears up to go public on Nasdaq (ticker: ANT) with a possible $1.4 trillion valuation, Tallinn could walk away with tens of billions of dollars.