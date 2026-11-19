Jaan Tallinn's $124 million Anthropic bet may yield tens of billions
Jaan Tallinn, who helped create Skype, is about to see his early bet on AI pay off big time.
He led a $124 million investment in Anthropic five years ago, before its Claude chatbot even launched.
Now, as Anthropic gears up to go public on Nasdaq (ticker: ANT) with a possible $1.4 trillion valuation, Tallinn could walk away with tens of billions of dollars.
Jaan Tallinn backs AI safety research
Tallinn isn't just chasing profits; he's deeply concerned about the risks of advanced AI. He thinks there's a real chance AI could threaten humanity this century, a view that drew on the work of Oxford's Toby Ord.
That's why he also supports research groups focused on keeping AI safe.
Meanwhile, Anthropic has grown since 2021 and is preparing for its blockbuster IPO.