Jamie Dimon says AI could mean 3.5 day weeks, $300,000
Business
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon thinks AI is about to shake up the way we work.
Speaking in Chicago, he said tech like this could mean four or three and a half days a week and much higher incomes, $300,000 per person.
Dimon described AI as a "tsunami" that could transform industries from healthcare to transportation.
Bank of America hired 1,000 experts
Dimon also flagged serious cybersecurity concerns, warning that autonomous AI could trigger nonstop cyberattacks or mess with bank accounts if not kept in check.
With tech giants pouring more than $700 billion in capital expenditure this year, much of it directed toward AI development, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan echoed the worries: his team even brought on 1,000 outside experts just to help keep their systems safe.