Jane Street commits $6B to CoreWeave cloud and $1B equity
Business
Jane Street just invested a massive $6 billion in CoreWeave's cloud services, doubling down on the booming demand for AI computing.
Jane Street also made a $1 billion equity investment, making them one of CoreWeave's top backers.
The fresh cash is set to help CoreWeave level up as AI keeps heating up.
CoreWeave lands Anthropic and Meta deals
CoreWeave has been making big moves lately, partnering with Anthropic and landing a huge $21 billion deal with Meta.
Even though its shares have surged nearly 64% so far this year, the stock dipped a bit after the news, showing mixed vibes from investors.
Still, these deals put CoreWeave front and center in the race for AI cloud dominance.