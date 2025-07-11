Jane Street faces expanded Sebi investigation

SEBI's crackdown on illegal profits shakes market confidence

SEBI has frozen ₹4,844 crore linked to the alleged scam, which shook market confidence and led to a 2.3% dip in BSE shares.

Options trading volumes have dropped as traders wait for clarity, but many expect things to bounce back once rules are clearer.

This case highlights SEBI's push for fair play in India's fast-growing financial markets—something that affects everyone investing or interested in how markets work.