Jane Street faces expanded Sebi investigation
SEBI is widening its investigation into global trading firm Jane Street, now looking at possible manipulation in Sensex options contracts—on top of earlier probes into Nifty and Bank Nifty options.
The move follows claims that Jane Street made ₹4,844 crore in illegal profits from these trades between January 2023 and March 2024.
SEBI's crackdown on illegal profits shakes market confidence
SEBI has frozen ₹4,844 crore linked to the alleged scam, which shook market confidence and led to a 2.3% dip in BSE shares.
Options trading volumes have dropped as traders wait for clarity, but many expect things to bounce back once rules are clearer.
This case highlights SEBI's push for fair play in India's fast-growing financial markets—something that affects everyone investing or interested in how markets work.