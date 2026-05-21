Japan exports surge 14.8% in April driven by semiconductor equipment
Japan's exports shot up 14.8% in April 2026, way past forecasts and marking eight straight months of growth.
The big driver? A huge 41.6% spike in semiconductor and chip-making equipment shipments, thanks to the world's hunger for AI tech and automation.
Exports to both the US and China also climbed, showing strong demand from global heavyweights.
Japan posts ¥301.9 billion trade surplus
Japan pulled off a ¥301.9 billion ($1.9 billion) trade surplus, even though market expectations were for a deficit.
Imports went up nearly 10%, but crude oil imports dropped by a dramatic 64%, their steepest fall since 1980 due to shipping disruptions near the Strait of Hormuz.
Still, Japan managed to balance things out with more crude coming in from the US partially offsetting the decline, showing real economic resilience during some pretty shaky times for energy markets.