Japan exports surge 14.8% in April driven by semiconductor equipment

Japan posts ¥301.9 billion trade surplus

Japan pulled off a ¥301.9 billion ($1.9 billion) trade surplus, even though market expectations were for a deficit.

Imports went up nearly 10%, but crude oil imports dropped by a dramatic 64%, their steepest fall since 1980 due to shipping disruptions near the Strait of Hormuz.

Still, Japan managed to balance things out with more crude coming in from the US partially offsetting the decline, showing real economic resilience during some pretty shaky times for energy markets.