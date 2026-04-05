Why Japanese government plans to open an office in India

Japan 's Ministry of Foreign Affairs is planning to open an office in India. The move is aimed at boosting economic cooperation and supporting Japanese businesses operating in the country, Nikkei Asia reported. The new office will also help address regulatory and business concerns that have slowed down Japanese investments in India.

Investment hurdles Addressing Japanese firms' concerns The proposed office will play a major role in pushing reforms to address issues raised by Japanese firms. These include inconsistent regulations across Indian states, lack of transparency in legal processes, and a complicated tax structure. All these factors have made investment decisions more difficult for Japanese companies looking to expand their operations in India.

Strategic move Strengthening economic ties between Japan and India The establishment of the office comes as part of a larger strategy between Japan and India to strengthen their economic ties. The two countries have set a target of attracting ¥10 trillion (about $62.6 billion) in private-sector investment into India over the next decade. Despite continued interest in India, Japanese companies have only gradually expanded in this market since 2018.

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Market potential Japan's growing interest in India Japan's interest in India is both economic and strategic. The country's huge population and sustained high growth make it an attractive market for global firms. Some projections suggest India's nominal GDP could overtake Japan's as early as 2026, making it the world's fourth-largest economy. In fiscal 2024, India attracted an estimated $50 billion in foreign direct investment equity inflows, a 13% increase from the previous year.

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