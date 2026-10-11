Japan becomes top FDI source for India in Q1 FY27
What's the story
Japan has emerged as the biggest source of foreign direct investment (FDI) into India during the April-June quarter of FY27. According to government data, FDI inflows from Japan stood at $5.71 billion in Q1 2026-27. The amount is higher than the total FDI of $3.74 billion received from Japan in the entire fiscal year 2025-26.
Investment impact
Japanese investments account for nearly 29% of total equity inflows
The FDI inflows from Japan account for nearly 29% of India's total equity inflows during the quarter.
The data shows that these investments are significant as Japan had set a target to invest ¥10 trillion (about ₹7 lakh crore) in India over a decade.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal visited Japan last month to further strengthen bilateral trade and investment ties between the two countries.
Investment progress
Japanese institutional investors increasingly active
During his visit to Japan, Goyal revealed that Japanese firms have already invested ₹1 lakh crore of the 10 trillion Yen investment target in India over a decade.
Anil Talreja, Partner at Deloitte India, noted that Japanese institutional investors are becoming more active and their financial institutions are increasing engagement with India.
He also said Japan is diversifying its supply chains due to geopolitical tensions and rising costs.
Investment sectors
Key sectors for future cooperation
Talreja emphasized that India's value proposition for Japanese capital lies in technology, manufacturing, supply-chain integration, and long-term capital.
He also highlighted key sectors for future cooperation such as artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, critical minerals, batteries and energy.
The automotive sector has attracted the highest volume of Japanese industrial equity as vehicle makers and their tier-one suppliers expanded production capacity.