Japanese firms recruit South Korean IT and AI graduates
Japan's aging population has left companies scrambling for new hires, especially in tech fields like IT and AI.
To keep up, more firms are recruiting young South Koreans, who face tough job markets at home, with youth unemployment at 7% in June 2026.
It's a win-win: Japanese businesses get skilled workers, and Korean graduates find opportunities abroad.
KOREC connects Koreans with Japanese employers
KOREC, launched by Moe Kasugai in 2019, helps connect Korean job seekers with Japanese employers through job fairs and recruitment programs.
2,257 young Koreans landed jobs in Japan last year through government-supported programs alone.
Their strong language skills and cultural familiarity make them attractive hires (as Lee Chang-min of Hankuk University of Foreign Studies points out).
But many Koreans leave for better pay or career growth, since Japanese firms often stick to traditional long-term employment practices, so keeping them on board remains a challenge.