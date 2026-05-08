Japan's Nikkei dips 0.19% as SoftBank falls on Arm weakness
Business
Japan's Nikkei index cooled off a bit on Friday, dipping 0.19% after hitting a record high just the day before.
The main drag was SoftBank, which dropped over 4%, following weakness in Arm Holdings shares and slowing smartphone demand.
Toyota warns, Sony slips, Sumco jumps
Rising oil prices and fresh tensions in the Middle East made investors even more cautious.
Big names like Toyota fell after warning profits could take a hit, while Sony slipped as gaming sales look weaker this year.
On the bright side, Sumco (a silicon wafer maker) jumped 18%, standing out in an otherwise rough market week.