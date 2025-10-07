Japan's Nikkei hits record high on pro-growth leadership expectations Business Oct 07, 2025

Japan's Nikkei 225 index surged nearly 5% on Monday, breaking past 48,000 for the first time ever.

The jump followed Sanae Takaichi's election as leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), putting her in line to become Prime Minister.

Investors are upbeat about her pro-growth approach and the Bank of Japan's supportive stance.