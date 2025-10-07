Next Article
Sensex gains 583 points, Nifty settles above 25,000 mark
Business
India's stock market bounced back on Monday, with the Sensex climbing 582.95 points and Nifty crossing 25,000 again.
Banking and IT stocks led the gains, thanks to strong loan growth from major banks and high hopes for upcoming IT earnings.
GIFT Nifty dips slightly
While Japanese markets stayed upbeat after electing a pro-stimulus leader, India's GIFT Nifty dipped slightly—hinting at a quieter start on Tuesday (October 7, 2024).
Keep an eye on Adani Green, M&M, Kalyan Jewellers, ONGC, and Brigade Enterprises—any moves here could shape the day's trading vibe.