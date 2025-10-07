Maharashtra bets big on green steel, renewable energy

Big names are setting up shop—Avaada Electro is building a massive solar plant in Nagpur (₹13,647cr), LNK Green Energy is launching a 6 GW solar cell factory (₹4,700cr), and Vow Iron And Steel is investing in an integrated steel plant at Chandrapur (₹4,300cr). There's more: companies are putting money into coke ovens, chemical plants, and advanced materials across the state.

Maharashtra aims to lead the green revolution

Maharashtra wants to be India's go-to place for solar panels and eco-friendly steel.

This move backs the National Green Hydrogen Mission and puts the state at the center of clean tech jobs and sustainable growth—something that could shape how industries work for years to come.