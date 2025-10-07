Next Article
TCS to lay off 12,000 employees in AI pivot
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is letting go of about 12,000 employees, mostly at mid- and senior levels, as it pivots toward artificial intelligence, data, and cybersecurity.
Roles that don't fit these new priorities are being eliminated—a move that's sparked a social media uproar.
Layoffs are voluntary; affected employees will receive severance packages
Affected employees get at least six months' salary (and up to two years for those with longer tenures), plus up to three months of job placement support.
TCS is also continuing its mental health program, 'TCS Cares.'
Those close to retirement can opt for early retirement with full benefits and extra severance based on how long they've worked at the company.